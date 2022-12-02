Dix Hills residents on edge after series of car break-ins

DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- Several families on Long Island woke up to find their cars stolen -- because they left their key fobs inside.

The latest community to be hit is the hamlet of Dix Hills in Suffolk County. Police have been piecing together clues thanks to surveillance cameras on front doors.

"It looked like someone coming up the driveway peeking in, seeing what they could find," said Jarett Parver.

It was 5 a.m. Wednesday on Campbell Drive in Dix Hills, where some residents say, from their home surveillance cameras, it looked like at least four homes with cars where someone either tried to break in - or did break in.

Dr. Jackie Baer came out two hours later and found her car door cracked open, her glove compartment open, and her car messed up.

"He took two Hallmark cards that I got from a client of mine that I had in there - a sympathy card for when my mother died and another - a Christmas card," said Baer.

Baer later fund the cards tossed in the street.

The Parvers, down the street, also had nothing of material worth stolen, but still felt violated.

"My wife was leaving for work - looked through the car and everything was rummaged through and things were all out of place," said Jarrett Parver.

It has been a problem on the rise on Long Island for several years.

Police are reminding residents, again and again, to lock their cars and take their key fobs and valuables out, especially now during the holiday season.

Meanwhile, in Dix Hills, Suffolk Police say, aside from the incidents on Campbell Drive, there have been at least three others they know about on Gallatin Drive nearby - Kilmer Avenue and Pickering Place. In those cases, items were stolen.

Dix Hills residents are more cautious now but are also frustrated. Some of them say it looked like a car was trailing the suspect - just going driveway to driveway.

Suffolk County Police are urging residents who have a clear picture of the suspect(s) to give them a call.

