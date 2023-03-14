  • Full Story
10 people, including 4 children, taken to hospital in carbon monoxide scare on Long Island

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 3:16AM
10 people, including 4 children, taken to hospital in carbon monoxide scare on Long Island
Ten people, including four children, were taken to the hospital in a carbon monoxide scare on Long Island.

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- Ten people, including four children, were taken to the hospital in a carbon monoxide scare on Long Island.

The detectors went off at the home on Buchanan Road in East Meadow just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Nassau County Fire Department Chief Peter Cheswick said the highest carbon monoxide reading on the home was 1460 parts per million.

"That is very dangerous. Called Nassau County hazmat, who responded as well. We shut off the gas to the house and utilities are on their way," Cheswick said.

Officials then got the readings down to an acceptable level.

"This would've been a different story if this had been the middle of the night and they didn't have working detectors," added Cheswick.

The cause remains under investigation.

