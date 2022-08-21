4-year-old dies after being struck by unlicensed driver in family driveway on Long Island

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- A four-year-old boy has died on Long Island after being struck and killed by an unlicensed driver in his family's driveway.
The accident happened on 3rd Ave. in Huntington Station on Saturday afternoon.
Police say a 34-year-old relative with a learner's permit hit the boy by mistake. She was ticketed.
The vehicle has also been impounded.
