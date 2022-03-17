Acid attack on college student from Long Island still unsolved 1 year later

And Nafiah Ikram and her family are speaking out once again in hopes the suspect might still be brought to justice.
Despite surveillance video of the actual attack, police have not been able to figure out who splashed a burning liquid on Ikram's face on the night of March 17, 2021.
The now-22 year old was arriving home from work in Elmont when when a man ran up from behind her, and without saying a word, threw the chemical in her face.
"I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul," she said told Eyewitness News a month after the attack.
Now, one year later, Ikram and her family are speaking out again in an effort to keep the wheels of justice turning.
Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call the police at (1-800-244-TIPS) or online - all tips will remain anonymous.
