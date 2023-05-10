Crash involving car, truck on LIE starts fire; no injuries reported, westbound left lane open

Officials say the fire was put out and no injuries were reported. John Del Giorno was overhead in NewsCopter7.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Two vehicles were involved in a crash that started a fire on the Long Island Expressway.

The crash is creating a good amount of traffic in the westbound lanes near Grand Central Parkway.

Officials say a car and a truck collided at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and the truck became fully engulfed in flames.

The highway is open, but only the left lane has moving traffic. The crash is still causing major delays.

NewsCopter7 was over the scene as smoke clouds drifted high up over the highway in Queens.

Officials say the fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

