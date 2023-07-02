Three children from Long Island killed in Florida crash

FLORIDA (WABC) -- Fourth of July weekend turned to tragedy for a family on Long Island.

Three children from Bay Shore - ages 10, 12, and 14 were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 near the Florida-Georgia line.

A 14-year-old boy and a 53-year-old woman are in critical condition and a 24-year-old has serious injuries.

Troopers say an SUV driver crashed into the family from Suffolk County's car on Saturday morning after their car slowed down for an unknown reason.

Investigators expect the driver of the SUV to be okay.

