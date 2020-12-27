1 killed, 1 injured after fire breaks out in backyard of home on Long Island

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Mastic Boulevard West in Shirley. When Suffolk County Police arrived at the scene, they found two men in the yard. One man was dead.
Another man was transported to a local hospital for severe burns to his body.
Officials have not determined if the fire was suspicious.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Police have not yet released either man's name.
