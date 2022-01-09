Fire engulfs home in Southampton; cause under investigation

An area resident called and reported black smoke near Little Neck Road. Once crews arrived, they found the fully engulfed home at 106 Little Neck Road.
Multiple fire departments worked to extinguish the fire.
No occupants were inside the home or the two adjoining structures on the property, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ALSO READ | Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip