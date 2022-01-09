Fire engulfs home in Southampton; cause under investigation

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Firefighters on Long Island responded to a fire that fully engulfed a waterfront luxury home in Southampton.

An area resident called and reported black smoke near Little Neck Road. Once crews arrived, they found the fully engulfed home at 106 Little Neck Road.

Multiple fire departments worked to extinguish the fire.

No occupants were inside the home or the two adjoining structures on the property, and no injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the police shooting at a Dollar Store in Brooklyn.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southamptonsuffolk countyfire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID NY: 40 hospitals stop elective surgeries due to low bed capacity
Wall of rock falls on boaters in Brazilian lake; 6 killed
Authorities investigating after man, ex-wife found dead inside NJ home
Person throws Molotov cocktail at NYPD cruiser, setting it on fire
DA Bragg outlines justice reform plan after swift pushback
Chinese immigrant attacked in NYC dies months later
AccuWeather Alert: Freezing rain to cause hazardous travel conditions
Show More
Woman killed, 5 others injured in single-car crash in Queens
Lithium-ion battery sparks 4-alarm fire in the Bronx
COVID Updates: CDC director pushes back on calls for 4th vaccine dose
Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son found dead after going missing
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
More TOP STORIES News