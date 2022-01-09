Fire engulfs home in Southampton; cause under investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11425537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on the police shooting at a Dollar Store in Brooklyn.

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Firefighters on Long Island responded to a fire that fully engulfed a waterfront luxury home in Southampton.An area resident called and reported black smoke near Little Neck Road. Once crews arrived, they found the fully engulfed home at 106 Little Neck Road.Multiple fire departments worked to extinguish the fire.No occupants were inside the home or the two adjoining structures on the property, and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------