Deliveryman helps rescue family from burning home on Long Island

SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- An Amazon deliveryman helped rescue a family from a burning house on Long Island.

The deliveryman was making his rounds in Syosset on Saturday when he spotted flames at the home on Bluebird Drive.

Within minutes, the smoke and fire consumed the home, but not before the deliveryman alerted the people inside.

He also convinced them it was too dangerous to gather up any belongings.

The home was severely damaged from the fire. Firefighters eventually allowed the family back inside the home to see what could be salvaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

