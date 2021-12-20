Woman killed after van engulfs in flames on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County detectives are investigating a van fire that killed a woman on Saturday night in Coram.

Police responded to County Road 83 to find the van engulfed in flames.

The 53-year-old male driver was able to get out of the van before police arrived. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police say the fire appears to be non-criminal in nature, but they are seeking more information from any eyewitnesses.

