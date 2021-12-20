Woman killed after van engulfs in flames on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11358293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The holiday travel rush has begun just as New York set a new single-day record for positive COVID cases, two days in a row.

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County detectives are investigating a van fire that killed a woman on Saturday night in Coram.Police responded to County Road 83 to find the van engulfed in flames.The 53-year-old male driver was able to get out of the van before police arrived. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the fire appears to be non-criminal in nature, but they are seeking more information from any eyewitnesses.----------