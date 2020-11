Be Kind: Long Island food banks distribute holiday turkeys to families in need

EMBED >More News Videos The volunteers are part of 'Sewa Diwali' - Sewa meaning 'affectionately giving back.' Diwali is commonly known as the festival of lights, and here they are doing their part to bring to light the problem of hunger.

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- The 'Be Kind' campaign stresses the importance of generosity all year long, but as the holidays approach, there are even more examples of people pulling together.Long Island Cares and the Harry Chapin Food Bank distributed holiday turkeys on Saturday to member agencies at a warehouse in Hauppauge.The food will be given to families struggling at a time that so many are experiencing food insecurity, so they can enjoy holiday meals.Last year, Long Island Cares provided 8,000 turkeys. This year they have received requests for more than 12,000.----------