Be Kind: Long Island food banks distribute holiday turkeys to families in need

By Eyewitness News
HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- The 'Be Kind' campaign stresses the importance of generosity all year long, but as the holidays approach, there are even more examples of people pulling together.

Long Island Cares and the Harry Chapin Food Bank distributed holiday turkeys on Saturday to member agencies at a warehouse in Hauppauge.

The food will be given to families struggling at a time that so many are experiencing food insecurity, so they can enjoy holiday meals.

Last year, Long Island Cares provided 8,000 turkeys. This year they have received requests for more than 12,000.

