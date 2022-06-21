Father, daughter wanted in Girl Scout cookie scam targeting Long Island residents

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dad, daughter wanted in Girl Scout cookie scam on Long Island

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a cookie hustle involving a father/daughter duo who police believe went door-to-door asking for money on the spot and promising to deliver on Girl Scout cookie orders.

The problem is, Suffolk County police say the pair took the money in advance but never delivered.

"It's not the money. It's not the cookies. It's what this gentleman is teaching his daughter. A life of crime like this," Zasowski said. "The real victim is that little girl."

Zasowski lives in Patchogue. He says back in April, a friendly girl about 5 or 6 years old approached him at home asking if he'd like to buy some Girl Scout cookies.

As a former Boy Scout, Zasowski was more than happy to contribute.

ALSO READ | 'March of Dads' rally held in Brooklyn in support of fathers of color
EMBED More News Videos

The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.



He gave her $20 and ordered four boxes, while a man who said he was the girl's father, stayed on the street smoking.

Police now believe the father and daughter team were running a cookie scam that stretched from Lake Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, Patchogue, Shirley to Mastic

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County is now urging all victims to file a police report. They're also promising to honor all bogus orders since the homeowners were only trying to support a good cause and should have their favorite cookies.

"It breaks my heart," Michael Lewis said.

Lewis's 9-year-old daughter is in the Girl Scouts and has accompanied her on door-to-door cookie sales. But scouts are supposed to be in uniform when selling and they never take cash up front.

He says his daughter was crushed to know someone would try to exploit the beloved girl scouts

"You could see the disappointment in her face. It was almost as if she was taken advantage of," Lewis said.

Whether or not the young girl knew she was cheating donors is unclear.


Victims are hoping the father is caught soon and his child is given proper care.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patchoguesuffolk countygirl scoutscookiesscam
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Photos of students with special needs using bathroom spark outrage
Taxi jumps curb, plows into pedestrians; group lifts cab off victims
College basketball star killed in NYC mass shooting
Man killed, his 2 kids hurt when tree falls on truck on NY highway
2 men hurt in shooting on basketball court in the Bronx
AccuWeather Summer Solstice: Shower in spots
Common join NYC leaders, students to paint Juneteenth mural at school
Show More
New Jersey reports first probable case of monkeypox
Argument over dog leads to deadly gun violence in Connecticut
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
Newark renames park after Harriet Tubman, launches new district
NJ golf classic offers amputees chance to overcome disabilities
More TOP STORIES News