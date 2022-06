6 Long Island students rush to fight fire on graduation day

EMBED >More News Videos A devastated family is speaking out after a grandmother was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was injured during a Brooklyn hit and run rampage. Sonia Rincon has more.

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- Six firefighters in Suffolk County were called into action just minutes after they graduated from high school.The Port Jefferson High School graduates were celebrating with their families on Friday night when they were alerted to the garage fire.They quickly changed into uniform and rushed to the scene.The Port Jefferson Fire Department says the flames were quickly put out and no one was injured.