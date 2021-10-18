Long Island street renamed 'Great Gatsby Way'

A portion of Middle Neck Road in Great Neck was ceremonially renamed 'Great Gatsby Way' on Sunday.
It was a part of Great Neck's very first 'Gatsby Fest,' a street fair featuring live jazz and dancing - allowing fans of the novel to experience a bit of Long Island in the roading twenties.
