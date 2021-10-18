Society

Long Island street renamed 'Great Gatsby Way'

By Eyewitness News
GREAT NECK, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a celebration of F. Scott Fitzgerald's most celebrated novel in the Long Island neighborhood where he lived for two years as he wrote 'The Great Gatsby.'

A portion of Middle Neck Road in Great Neck was ceremonially renamed 'Great Gatsby Way' on Sunday.



It was a part of Great Neck's very first 'Gatsby Fest,' a street fair featuring live jazz and dancing - allowing fans of the novel to experience a bit of Long Island in the roading twenties.

