Long Island street renamed 'Great Gatsby Way'

The Gabby Petito Foundation hosted its first fundraiser in Patchogue on Sunday.

GREAT NECK, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a celebration of F. Scott Fitzgerald's most celebrated novel in the Long Island neighborhood where he lived for two years as he wrote 'The Great Gatsby.'A portion of Middle Neck Road in Great Neck was ceremonially renamed 'Great Gatsby Way' on Sunday.It was a part of Great Neck's very first 'Gatsby Fest,' a street fair featuring live jazz and dancing - allowing fans of the novel to experience a bit of Long Island in the roading twenties.----------