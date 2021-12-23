coronavirus long island

COVID Omicron News: Long Island reporting highest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in NY

COVID-19 News and Information
Long Island reporting highest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in NY

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Long Island has reported the highest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in New York over the last week by a wide margin.

Nassau and Suffolk counties' combined7-day average percentage of positive test resultswas12.13% Wednesday.

No other region in the state was in the double digits, the closest being New York City at 9.40%.

Nassau County reported3,682 new cases, while Suffolk Count added another3,268.

RELATED | Omicron: What to know even if you are vaccinated
Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the rise of Omicron


Deaths have, at least so far, not ballooned like cases with just five COVID-related deaths reported on Long Island.

Outside of a Great Neck pharmacy Thursday, a line of people served two purposes, some, like Josh Dugan who wanted to protect his family, waited on COVID tests.

"I'm a school teacher, so just being safer before the holidays, making sure everything's good," Dugan said.

And others waited for booster shots, another way people are choosing to take extra precautions.

"We're having a lot of family over for Christmas Eve and a lot of family over for Christmas also, so I just want to do the right thing. Be careful, protect them and protect myself," Manhasset resident Anton Bartul said.

"If you're not eating, maybe wear a mask, maybe sit away from each other. Think about who has co-morbidities, and maybe have them sit, not close to the children. Keep the window open. Those things will work," Stony Brook Children's Hospital's Dr. Sharon Nachman said.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of the COVID omicron variant?

A rapid test adds some level of safety, but they are harder and harder to come by.

"Because there is such a demand for testing and with the variant transmitting so quickly, one of the best things we can do is get people tested as quickly as possible," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

