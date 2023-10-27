Astronaut from Long Island answers students' questions from International Space Station

Lauren Glassberg has more on today's Q&A from space.

BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) -- Science at the Baldwin School District on Long Island was really out of this world on Friday.

The students got to hear from astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli - who has been on the International Space Station since August. She answered the students' pre-recorded questions.

Moghbeli attended elementary and middle school in Baldwin - she is a local hero.

Sixth grader Celeste Warner can see herself doing exactly what Moghbeli does.

"My question is what research projects are you working on right now?" Warner said.

"I think we have over 200 experiments going on," Moghbeli answered.

Isabella Ramcharitar was thrilled Moghbeli answered her question - seeking advice on becoming an astronaut. Ramcharitar said it was like a 'dream come true.'

"You should do things you're passionate about - you'll do well and that will take you to the next step," Moghbeli said.

Seeing Moghbeli in space lets the kids know that the sky is the limit.

"We always tell our students that great things come out of Baldwin, but it's one thing to tell them and another thing to see and experience," said Baldwin Middle School Principal Erica D. Banks.

Maybe, one day some other kids from Baldwin will get to do this too.

