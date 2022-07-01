Health & Fitness

Long Island man receives kidney from neighbor

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Island man receives kidney donation from neighbor

WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) -- Two neighbors share more than just the same neighborhood on Long Island.

Joe Boyce, 56, fought kidney disease for years until his kidneys failed. He launched a social media campaign, hoping he could find a match with someone willing to donate one of their kidneys. That person who ended up giving him a kidney was not a stranger.

Boyce is not taking his independence lightly this July 4.

The truth is - his health, his mobility, and his freedom from a future on dialysis were all made possible by one very kind neighbor.

"Me and my wife always have these conversations, like 'we can never repay her,' and you know, that's a struggle," Boyce said.

Back on June 6, Boyce received a kidney from Liz Haines, 46, and Haines has a lot going on of her own - she has four kids and a job.

"When we first started, we weren't sure how quickly the process would move," she said.

However, it sure did - Boyce's kidney function was deteriorating and he was on a waitlist. The wait time in New York State is anywhere from five to seven years for a donor.

The community in Wantagh got word after Boyce's family started a website.

Haines lives right around the corner from Boyce - two of their kids are in the same grade school, but their families were not originally best friends.

Haines' gift was truly next level - and she hopes people understand that the recovery was pretty easy.

"I would say by like week two I felt really great," Haines said.

Haines said maybe she made the right choice because she lost her mother when she was only five.

"My dad was probably the most selfless, caring person ever. So I think that really motivates me to do it," added Haines.

Haines then lost her father in December.

"I owe it to her - to pay it forward," Boyce said.



It is a gift that will surely keep giving.

ALSO READ | Heartbroken family speaks out after grandmother killed in Brooklyn hit and run rampage
EMBED More News Videos

A devastated family is speaking out after a grandmother was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was injured during a Brooklyn hit and run rampage. Sonia Rincon has more.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswantaghnassau countyhealthkidney transplant
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
16-year-old killed in Hamilton Heights shooting
Shark patrols after man bitten; Tri-State beaches gear up for July 4
2 officers killed, others injured in Eastern Kentucky shooting: police
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
ESSENCE Festival descends on New Orleans to celebrate Black culture
Family member beats shark to free teen girl from its jaws
United flight cuts take effect as July 4 holiday travel kicks off
Show More
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest competitors weigh in on Coney Island
2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison
NY lawmakers now considering abortion protections along with gun laws
14 firefighters, 3 residents hurt in 5-alarm NYC fire
AccuWeather: Very hot and humid
More TOP STORIES News