MTA adding more LIRR trains to ease crowding, long wait times

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA is adding more LIRR trains to this week's schedule to ease crowding and long wait times.

This comes in response to complaints after the MTA brought full service to Grand Central Madison.

Starting Monday, three more shuttle trains to Brooklyn will be added for the morning commute.

There will also be more rush hour trains on the Babylon, Long Beach, Port Washington, and Ronkonkoma branches.

On weekends train cars will be taken from lines going to Grand Central Madison, which has seen less demand.

