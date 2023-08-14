Massapequa captures first ever championship for NY in Little League Softball World Series

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- It was a perfect finish to a perfect season.

A team of young ladies from Massapequa on Sunday captured the Little League Softball World Series title - the first-ever championship for the State of New York.

The team cruised to a 5-2 win over North Carolina to cap off an undefeated season.

Massapequa met the team from Salisbury, North Carolina, which is just two hours from where Sunday's game was played in Greensville.

Abby Long doubled to left center and one run scored - part of a three-run first for Massapequa.

In the sixth, Olivia Feldman got the pop-up back to the mound, and that did it for Massapequa. The team stormed the mound following the win.

