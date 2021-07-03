Search underway in waters off Long Island for missing boater who was fishing with son

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10854633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg says a woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled and strangled by a man before a bicyclist heard her yelling and intervened.

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A search is underway in the waters off Huntington, Long Island for a missing boater.The Coast Guard says Christopher Calma, 50, was fishing with his 14-year-old son near Northport Bay when he fell overboard on Saturday morning.Calma was not wearing a life jacket.A Coast Guard helicopter and boat are involved in the search, along with local police and fire departments.Calma's son was not injured.----------