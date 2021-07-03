Search underway in waters off Long Island for missing boater who was fishing with son

By Eyewitness News
Search underway in waters off Long Island for missing boater fishing with sonv

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A search is underway in the waters off Huntington, Long Island for a missing boater.

The Coast Guard says Christopher Calma, 50, was fishing with his 14-year-old son near Northport Bay when he fell overboard on Saturday morning.

Calma was not wearing a life jacket.



A Coast Guard helicopter and boat are involved in the search, along with local police and fire departments.

Calma's son was not injured.

Related topics:
huntingtonsuffolk countywater rescuerescuemissing swimmermissing personboat accident
