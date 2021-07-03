Search underway in waters off Long Island for missing boater who was fishing with son

The Coast Guard says Christopher Calma, 50, was fishing with his 14-year-old son near Northport Bay when he fell overboard on Saturday morning.
Calma was not wearing a life jacket.
A Coast Guard helicopter and boat are involved in the search, along with local police and fire departments.
Calma's son was not injured.
ALSO READ | Woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled, strangled inside park
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip