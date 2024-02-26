Long Island Nets star shot outside Philadelphia bar

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A local basketball player was struck by a stray bullet outside a Philadelphia bar on Sunday, his family says.

Authorities were called to 5th Street Lounge around 12:45 a.m. and found 23-year-old Long Island Nets star Terry Roberts shot in the upper chest.

He's healing," said Terrace Roberts, Terry's father. "He's doing well. He is in a state of shock. This is traumatic."

Four suspects got away in a grey Nissan Ultima, while an off-duty security guard fired at the get away car, according to authorities.

"It's been tough," added Roberts. "An avalanche of emotions, internal pain and handling the situation at hand."

The shooting and off-duty guard are both being investigated.

"Terry Roberts was the victim of a crime on Sunday morning in Philadelphia, and we are in the process of gathering more information about the incident," the Long Island Nets said in a statement. "He is currently in stable condition, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Our thoughts are with him and family at this time. Due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we will have no further comment."

Roberts, a North Amityville native, is currently a guard with the Nets, an NBA G-League team.

In 2015, Roberts played for an East New York AAU team and was ranked number one in the nation.

