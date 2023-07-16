Long Island police officer injured while directing traffic on flooded Sunrise Highway

ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Heavy rain and powerful wind gusts led to flooded roadways all over Long Island, where five to eight inches of rain fell in just two hours.

A police officer was seriously injured on Long Island while directing traffic on a flooded Sunrise Highway.

It happened near Wilson Boulevard and Carlton in Islip on Sunday morning. The officer was helping to direct Eastbound traffic away from the flooded express lanes when his cruiser was struck by a commercial rental van.

The driver of the rental van was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

