Police responding to small plane crash in neighborhood on Long Island

NORTH LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Police responded to a small plane crash in a neighborhood on Long Island.

The plane crashed near 5th Street and North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst around 3 p.m. Sunday according to Suffolk County Police.

North Wellwood Avenue is closed between Colonia Road and Route 109.

The number of injuries or fatalities is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

