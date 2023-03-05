Police responding to small plane crash in neighborhood on Long Island

NORTH LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Police responded to a small plane crash in a neighborhood on Long Island.
The plane crashed near 5th Street and North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst around 3 p.m. Sunday according to Suffolk County Police.
North Wellwood Avenue is closed between Colonia Road and Route 109.
The number of injuries or fatalities is unknown at this time.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
