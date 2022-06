2 arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Two men on Long Island were arrested early Sunday morning after one of them allegedly assaulted a police officer.Police say that as they were breaking up a large fight on Main Street in Farmingdale, Jorge Ramirez Canales, 23, punched an officer in the face and then resisted arrest.Officers say Jamal Beverly, 23, was found passed out on the sidewalk after taking part in the fight.Beverly was arrested after police say they found cocaine on him.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.