2 arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer on Long Island

Police say that as they were breaking up a large fight on Main Street in Farmingdale, Jorge Ramirez Canales, 23, punched an officer in the face and then resisted arrest.
Officers say Jamal Beverly, 23, was found passed out on the sidewalk after taking part in the fight.
Beverly was arrested after police say they found cocaine on him.
