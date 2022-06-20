2 arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Two men on Long Island were arrested early Sunday morning after one of them allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Police say that as they were breaking up a large fight on Main Street in Farmingdale, Jorge Ramirez Canales, 23, punched an officer in the face and then resisted arrest.

Officers say Jamal Beverly, 23, was found passed out on the sidewalk after taking part in the fight.



Beverly was arrested after police say they found cocaine on him.

ALSO READ | Three members of the same family killed in Queens fire
EMBED More News Videos

Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
farmingdalenassau countypolice officer injuredarrestassaultpolice officer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Innocent bystander shot during Father's Day basketball tournament
Police: Suspect pours gasoline into NYC spa, lights it on fire
Police officer, multiple others shot in popular DC bar area
Celebrations take place across NYC in commemoration of Juneteenth
Father celebrates new lease on life after triple organ transplant
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
Human remains found inside plastic bag in basement of NYC home
Show More
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
Woman dragged into park, sexually assaulted by man in Queens
Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95
AccuWeather: Sunny and delightful
6-year-old girl in hospital after being struck by car in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News