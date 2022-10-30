Detectives investigating police-involved shooting on Long Island

COPIAGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting in Suffolk County.

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in Copiague and involved a Town of Babylon Park Ranger.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

