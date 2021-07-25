5 killed in head-on collision on Montauk Highway in Suffolk County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10908481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man is facing manslaughter and driving while intoxicated charges following a crash that killed a mother and her young daughter in Queens Saturday.

QUOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Five people were killed when two cars collided head-on in Suffolk County Saturday.Police said a Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on Montauk Highway in Quogue around 11:19 p.m. when it veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Toyota Prius.The male driver of the Toyota, 32-year-old Farhan Zahid, and three male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.The three male passengers were identified by police as Michael Farrell, 20, James Farrell, 25, and Ryan Kiess, 25. All three were from Manhasset, New York.One other passenger, 22-year-old Brianna Maglio, was injured and is listed in critical condition.The driver of the Nissan, 22-year-old Justin Mendez who was the only person in that vehicle, was pronounced dead at Southampton Hospital.Police said that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor.----------