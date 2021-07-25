5 killed in head-on collision on Montauk Highway in Suffolk County

EMBED <>More Videos

5 killed in head-on collision on Long Island

QUOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Five people were killed when two cars collided head-on in Suffolk County Saturday.

Police said a Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on Montauk Highway in Quogue around 11:19 p.m. when it veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Toyota Prius.

The male driver of the Toyota, 32-year-old Farhan Zahid, and three male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three male passengers were identified by police as Michael Farrell, 20, James Farrell, 25, and Ryan Kiess, 25. All three were from Manhasset, New York.

One other passenger, 22-year-old Brianna Maglio, was injured and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan, 22-year-old Justin Mendez who was the only person in that vehicle, was pronounced dead at Southampton Hospital.

Police said that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor.

MORE NEWS: Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed mother, daughter
EMBED More News Videos

A man is facing manslaughter and driving while intoxicated charges following a crash that killed a mother and her young daughter in Queens Saturday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
quoguesuffolk countycar crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man slashed during dispute inside NYC laundromat
Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
AccuWeather: Warmer but less humid
Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more
WATCH: Police officer rescues raccoon with head stuck in can
3 people rescued off Suffolk County after hours in the water
Show More
NY releases some rent aid, but lawmakers say it's too little
Official: 1960s civil rights activist Bob Moses has died
Cleanup continues after oil spill in New York harbor
Child hospitalized after fall from 10th floor balcony: Police
Jolie-Pitt divorce judge disqualified by California appeals court
More TOP STORIES News