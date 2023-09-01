Long Island beaches closed to swimmers, caution urged at Jersey Shore due to rip current concerns

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- There's no word yet on whether beaches that have been closed on Long Island due to strong rip currents, will reopen to swimmers Friday.

It comes as many people plan to go to the beach this holiday weekend.

Huge areas of standing water have eased a little bit at Jones Beach, but the concerns about rip currents remain.

In fact, no swimming signs were posted Thursday warning swimmers of those potentially deadly rip currents and rough waves, all fueled by those storms in the Atlantic.

Another issue?

A storm surge from Wednesday night's unusually high tide, not just because of those storms, but also because of the super blue moon that affected the tide.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with the director of New York State Parks about the unique way they managed to keep the flooding from getting even worse.

"We had built a wall of sand in front of the Central Mall and that protected the infrastructure and it worked. So we didn't have and flooding of the boardwalk or the games area or the buildings in that location," said George Gorman, New York State Parks.

"If it didn't this would be flooded with sand right now, you might not be able to get here. So it's a good use of taxpayer dollars as far as I'm concerned," said Scott Anderson, Wantagh resident.

Even beaches that do allow swimming are going to have red flag warnings up for rip currents.

The decision on whether swimming is allowed varies from beach to beach. Long Beach, for example, banned swimming, but they were allowing people to wade into the water.

