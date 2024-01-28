Man jumps onto moving car on Long Island to stop thief from taking Rolex

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A man jumped onto a moving car to stop a thief from taking off with a Rolex.

It happened in Massapequa on Friday morning.

The victim got hit by the thief's vehicle when the driver backed up. Then, the man jumped onto the hood of the car and got knocked to the ground.

Police say the victim made arrangements online to sell the Rolex for $8,000, but the thief wound up taking the watch without paying.

The victim has multiple cuts, but no serious injuries.

