Teen arrested for threatening to shoot up Long Island middle school

By Eyewitness News
UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A teen on Long Island has been arrested for threatening to shoot up a school.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with making a terroristic threat for allegedly threatening violence toward students and staff at Turtle Hook Middle School in Uniondale.



Since the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, there have been at least seven threats of violence at schools on Long Island.

ALSO READ | Queens teacher charged with sexually abusing two teen girls
A high school teacher has been charged with abusing two teenage girls in Queens.



