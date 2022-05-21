Silver Alert issued for missing Long Island couple with dementia

By Eyewitness News
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Long Island couple who suffer from dementia.

Richard and Leanora Sales were last seen leaving their home on Aston Wood Way in Port Jefferson Station at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Richard and Leanora, who are 86 and 84 years old were supposed to be traveling to an appointment in Northport but never arrived.

The couple was traveling in a 2016 blue Nissan Rogue with New York State license place HFX9556.



Anyone with information on the Sales' location is asked to call 911 or 631-854-8652

