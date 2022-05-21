Silver Alert issued for missing Long Island couple with dementia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11874920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Long Island couple who suffer from dementia.Richard and Leanora Sales were last seen leaving their home on Aston Wood Way in Port Jefferson Station at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.Richard and Leanora, who are 86 and 84 years old were supposed to be traveling to an appointment in Northport but never arrived.The couple was traveling in a 2016 blue Nissan Rogue with New York State license place HFX9556.Anyone with information on the Sales' location is asked to call 911 or 631-854-8652----------