Silver Alert issued for missing Long Island couple with dementia

Richard and Leanora Sales were last seen leaving their home on Aston Wood Way in Port Jefferson Station at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Richard and Leanora, who are 86 and 84 years old were supposed to be traveling to an appointment in Northport but never arrived.
The couple was traveling in a 2016 blue Nissan Rogue with New York State license place HFX9556.
Anyone with information on the Sales' location is asked to call 911 or 631-854-8652
