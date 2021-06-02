3 rescued from sinking sailboat in Long Island sound, 4th swims to safety

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10524185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three men were rescued from a sinking boat on the Long Island Sound Saturday.

DAVENPORT NECK, New Rochelle (WABC) -- Three people are recovering after being rescued from a sinking sailboat in the Long Island sound.A 27-foot hunter sailboat struck a reef Monday night just before 7 p.m. and began taking on water.The Westchester County Police Marine Unit was called to the scene off of Davenport Neck in New Rochelle.When units arrived on the scene, the boat was partly submerged.Three people, wearing life vests, were in the water and taken aboard the Westchester County Police boat.A fourth person who was on the sailboat swam to shore.No injuries were reported.----------