Police: Man stabs roommate on Long Island after argument over loud music

BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County say a man stabbed his roommate after an argument because one of them would not turn down their music.
Investigators say Frank Ligouri stabbed his roommate in the chest around 10:15 Saturday night in Bellmore.
The roommate managed to get out of the apartment to head to a nearby 7-Eleven on Merrick Road to call for help. He was then taken to the hospital.
Ligouri is now facing several charges, including second and third-degree assault.
