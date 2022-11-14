Police: Man stabs roommate on Long Island after argument over loud music

BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County say a man stabbed his roommate after an argument because one of them would not turn down their music.

Investigators say Frank Ligouri stabbed his roommate in the chest around 10:15 Saturday night in Bellmore.

The roommate managed to get out of the apartment to head to a nearby 7-Eleven on Merrick Road to call for help. He was then taken to the hospital.

Ligouri is now facing several charges, including second and third-degree assault.

