6th tornado confirmed on Long Island after weekend storms

LEVITTOWN, Nassau County (WABC) -- A sixth tornado is confirmed to have touched down on Long Island over the weekend, the National Weather Service said Tuesday, one of 9 to hit Long Island and Connecticut during the weekend storms.

The EF-0 tornado touched down in the Hampton Bays area of Suffolk County on Saturday.

The NWS also confirmed another EF-0 tornado on Tuesday that struck North Bellport over the weekend.

A total of six tornadoes have been confirmed on Long Island, three in Connecticut, one in Dutchess County and another on Rhode Island.



On Monday, the NWS said an EF-0 twister caused damage from Remsenberg to Westhhampton.

Residents across the island continued to clean up Monday, including in Levittown, where another EF-0 tornado uprooted a tree and ripped up the sidewalk on Tulip Lane.

That tornado also traveled across Woodmere, Hempstead and Uniondale.

A stronger EF-1 tornado was confirmed in the Shirley/Manorville area, while another EF-0 tornado touched down in East Islip.

A Chipotle restaurant was badly damaged and a section of a roof was torn off of a shopping center.


The National Weather Service said the first report of a touchdown was in Woodmere, where several trees and powerlines were down.

The twisters were only on the ground for a few minutes but managed to rip off roofs, take down power lines, and topple trees.


A number of small planes were overturned at Brookhaven Calabro Airport.

Thankfully, most people took notice of the severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. Residents went into their basements or interior rooms, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Additionally, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Stonington, Connecticut, with EF-0 twisters in Branford and Cheshire, and two others in Rhode Island.

The NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado in the town of Washington in Dutchess County that touched down on Friday.

Locally, storms also brought quarter-size hail along with cloud-to-ground lightning as the line raced east at 50 mph.

