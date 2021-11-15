4th tornado confirmed on Long Island as storm cleanup continues

The EF-0 twister caused damage from Remsenberg to Westhhampton and is the third confirmed in Suffolk County during the storm.
Residents across the island continue to cleanup Monday, including in Levittown, where another EF-0 tornado uprooted a tree and ripped up the sidewalk on Tulip Lane.
That tornado also traveled across Woodmere, Hempstead and Uniondale.
A stronger EF-1 tornado was confirmed in the Shirley/Manorville area, while another EF-0 tornado touched down in East Islip.
A Chipotle restaurant was badly damaged and a section of a roof was torn off of a shopping center.
The National Weather Service said the first report of a touchdown was in Woodmere, where several trees and powerlines were down.
The twisters were only on the ground for a few minutes but managed to rip off roofs, take down power lines, and topple trees.
"The trees...weren't just bending, and they just snapped off," one resident said. "And then over there I seen that one go down, and that one go down, and my shed went with it."
A number of small planes were overturned at Brookhaven Calabro Airport.
Thankfully, most people took notice of the severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.
Residents went into their basements or interior rooms, and there were no reports of any injuries.
Additionally, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Stonington, Connecticut, with EF-0 twisters in Branford and Cheshire, and two others in Rhode Island.
Locally, storms also brought quarter-size hail along with cloud-to-ground lightning as the line raced east at 50 mph.
Video captured heavy hailstorms in Manhattan.
Eyewitnesses also captured footage of the hailstorms as it moved through New Milford, New Jersey.
