coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The medical director of the emergency department at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital who worked with COVID-19 patients died by suicide this week.

Police in Virginia say Dr. Lorna Breen died Sunday.

Her father told the New York Times that the 49-year-old had contracted the virus but recovered.

He said the last time they spoke she described the "onslaught of patients who were dying before they could even be taken out of ambulances."

Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian released the following statement:

"Words cannot convey the sense of loss we feel today. Dr. Breen is a hero who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department. Our focus today is to provide support to her family, friends, and colleagues as they cope with this news during what is already an extraordinarily difficult time."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It is free and confidential.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19suicide preventionhealthsuicidehospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC funeral home continues to be overwhelmed by COVID-19
JetBlue is first US airline to require travelers to wear face coverings
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
NYC officials call for free subway rides for essential workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JetBlue is first US airline to require travelers to wear face coverings
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC officials call for free subway rides for essential workers
28 NYC teachers have died of COVID-19: DOE
Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy
Man whose twin died from Spanish Flu succumbs to COVID-19
Murphy's 6-part plan to reopen New Jersey
Show More
7OYS: Watch out for these red flags when buying PPE online
NYC social workers stepping up during COVID-19 crisis
Extensive search for Fort Hood soldier missing for 5 days
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
NYC doctor describes death and despair of fight against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News