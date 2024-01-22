Police museum features LAPD history and artifacts from high profile crimes including NoHo shootout

LAPD museum features evidence and artifacts from high profile crimes while providing a behind the scene look at law enforcement and its local history.

HIGHLAND PARK, Calif. -- From the 1997 North Hollywood Shootout to the 1963 Onion Field case, the Los Angeles Police Museum features archives, evidence, and artifacts from some of the most high profile crimes in the country, as well as exhibits highlighting the department's storied past.

"This building, it was originally a police station. It was built in 1925," said Richard Kalk, a former LAPD detective and founder of the Los Angeles Police Museum. "About the later part of 1989, I said 'You know, there's nothing here to say we ever travelled through here. So I said, 'Hey, what do you think of the idea of having a musuem? It'll be a great source of having the public come in and seeing the other side of law enforcement.'"

