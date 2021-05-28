Man found fatally stabbed inside Lower East Side skate park

By Eyewitness News
Man found fatally stabbed inside Manhattan skate park

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was found fatally stabbed in a skate park on the Lower East Side of Manhattan Friday.

The 27-year-old victim's body was found inside the LES Coleman Skatepark near Monroe and Pike streets at around 7:40 a.m.

The victim may have been stabbed overnight and discovered in the morning.

He was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Related topics:
lower east sidemanhattannew york citycrimestabbinglower east sideskateboarding
