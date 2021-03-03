7 On Your Side

Loyalty programs: Know your consumer rights

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We all want to be rewarded for being loyal to a brand, a store, or a product.

Loyalty programs can offer a host of benefits, but you may get more than you bargained for.

The New York Consumer Protection Division says it's getting bombarded with complaints about robocalls and unauthorized charges.

Beware, because once you sign up you may be signing off on a whole bunch of ways a business can contact you, use your information, or even charge you every month.

Once you enroll in a loyalty program, your contact info is captured and in many cases, you are agreeing it can be legally used by the company or shared with a third party that can contact you for solicitation.

Loyalty programs come in a variety of packages, including credit card points, rewards cashback for purchases, airline miles, even paid subscriptions like Amazon Prime and Costco. Benefits include free products, services, and sometimes cash. Companies gain your permission to reach out with email, social media and text, and phone calls whenever they want.

This is true even if your phone number is registered on the National Do Not Call Registry. It's a good idea to review and closeout any loyalty programs you're no longer using and request the company remove your personal information so it's not just sitting there getting exposed to a data breach.

The big takeaway is that its law in New York State, once you opt-out of receiving calls from that provider, the calls need to stop immediately, regardless of whether you registered your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry.

Any company marketing emails require opt-out options under the federal CAN-SPAM Act. Find the link and click through the opt-out and unsubscribe options.

Company text messages also have opt-out requirements under the federal Telecommunication Consumer Protection Act.



ALSO READ | Don't become a money mule with work from home scams

EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has the pros and cons of taking a reverse mortgage with 7 On Your Side.


----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com.

All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingmoney7 on your sideshoppingconsumer product safety commissionconsumercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Don't become a money mule with this work from home scam
Man's driveway blocked by toppled tree months after Isaias
Pros and cons of taking out a reverse mortgage
Tips for avoiding scams during tax season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fiery, multi-vehicle crash shuts down BQE
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire in Queens
Mother arrested after child found wandering NYC street alone at night
New FEMA vaccination mega-site opens in Westchester County
2 officers suspended after body cam shows them kick suspect
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting U.S.-led coalition troops
NY legislators set to pass bill repealing Cuomo's emergency powers
Show More
AccuWeather: Rapid recovery
COVID Vaccine Updates: Biden says all US adults may be vaccinated by end of May
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse at NJ airport
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Human remains found during construction reburied in NYC
More TOP STORIES News