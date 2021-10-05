Coney Island's Luna Park breaks ground on new rides, roller coaster, pedestrian plaza

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10502974" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the first time in more than 18 months, Coney Island amusement parks -- including the iconic Luna Park and Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park -- welcomed back visitors Friday.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Coney Island's famed Luna Park broke ground Tuesday on expansion plans for new attractions and pedestrian plazas set to open for the 2022 season.The expansion includes a new ropes course, appropriately named the Sky Chaser, along with the Super Flume and the J2SK Coaster, a log flume intertwined with an exhilarating roller coaster creating a brand new unique experience for guests.In addition to the three new attractions, Luna Park is transforming three streets in landscaped pedestrian plazas between Wonder Wheel Way and the Coney Island Boardwalk.The new rides will be located in a long abandoned lot nestled between the minor League stadium and Luna Park, and the foundation is already in with the tracks on site.The city owns the land and leased it to Central Amusement International, which runs Luna park."Luna Park will unveil two custom made Zamperla rides," Central Amusement International President Alessandro Zamperla said. "A roller coaster, the J2SK Coaster, and the Super Flume ride."The plans had been in place but were delayed by the pandemic."For the entire year, there was no Luna Park, and there really was no Coney Island," NYC Parks Assistant Commissioner David Cerron said. "And I think that that makes this moment so much more meaningful and exciting."And while the Luna Park reopened this past summer, crowds weren't what they usually are, and businesses struggled. The new attractions could help."It's probably going to bring a lot of people to Luna Park, for things to do for the kids and stuff like that, but it should be interesting," Ruby's Bar manager David McBarnett said. "I don't do roller coasters, but it should be cool."In addition to the attractions, there will be three newly upgraded pedestrian areas with kiosks and carnival booths. But the plans for those also changed because of the pandemic."Instead of having all the containers, all the kiosks, one attached to the other, we actually created some space between them," Zamperla said. "COVID informed us a lot when it comes to construction, safety, and we did change some of the plans."The plazas will be an open-air entertainment destination with food, games and retail locations, adorned with shaded seating and greenery.Named after an iconic piece of Coney Island's history, Luna Park is the largest amusement park in New York City and the Big Apple's most famous playground -- with a heritage that stretches back more than 130 years.Luna Park lights up the famous Coney Island skyline with its timeless charm, historic landmarks, and exciting novelties.Adjacent to the nearly three miles of sandy beaches, two and a half miles of boardwalk, and other top attractions, Luna Park -- which employs more than 1,200 people -- offers more than 50 games, rides and roller coasters.----------