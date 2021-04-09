Coronavirus Update New York City: Coney Island's iconic parks welcome back visitors - with restrictions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10499123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Coney Island's iconic Luna Park offered a sneak peak Thursday at how the park will operate when it reopens for the first time in more than a year.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- After an 18-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coney Island amusement parks -- including the iconic Luna Park and Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park -- are welcoming back visitors today.NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and US Senator Chuck Schumer were among more than a dozen elected and community leaders on hand for the grand reopening ceremony.The decades-long tradition of the "Blessing of the Rides" ceremony took place on the boardwalk in front of Deno's.Deno's provided free rides on the Wonder Wheel for 100 frontline workers including EMT, FDNY, NYPD, and staff from Coney Island Hospital."We are extremely grateful to finally be given the opportunity to show the public that we can operate our parks safely for guests," park co-owner Dennis Vourderis said.To kick off the festivities at Luna Park, the traditional egg cream christening of the Coney Island Cyclone got underway around 11 a.m.The first ride on the Cyclone was reserved for local hospital workers, and the park is also giving 500 frontline heroes free admission for the day.Luna Park is also introducing six new attractions for children this year, ranging from swings and coasters to racing games. The new rides include Circus Candy, Fire Patrol, Rainbowheel, AeroMax, Grand Prix, and Mini Mouse.If you want to come, you're going to have to make a reservation online.For now, attendance is limited to just 33% of capacity."There's a lot of pent-up demand," said one resident. "People want to get out.""It's a lot of fun, once the weather changes and the fireworks start, which hopefully they will this year," said another."A lot of positive energy," said Alessandro Zamperla President and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc. "Just ready to open the gates and welcome the laughter and the smiles."Starting today the parks will be open weekends until Memorial Day.Then they will be open seven days a week all summer long at 50% capacity.Masks must be worn at all times, and the main entrance has changed so park staff can monitor the number of guests coming and going.And you can't just walk around anymore. You'll have to have a wristband, which you can obtain through an online reservation.