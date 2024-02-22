Lucy Yang shares her mother's dumpling recipe for Lunar New Year

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Lunar New Year is filled with family traditions celebrating culture and of course, good food.
And for many who celebrate, dumplings are a must-have favorite.
Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang shared her late mother's dumpling recipe.
You will need:
2 pounds of ground protein (you can use any combination of chicken, shrimp, or pork)
1/2 cup of water
1/2 cup of eggs
Carrots, finely chopped
Napa cabbage, finely chopped
Onion, minced
Sesame seed oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Wide pan with lid
How to make dumplings:
1. Put finely chopped cabbage in a container with salt and wait a few minutes for water to drain out of the leaves. Squeeze out excess water by hand and set it aside in a dry container.
2. Mix ground protein and water a little at a time until fully incorporated.
3. Add in eggs, carrots, Napa cabbage, onion, sesame seed oil, and salt and pepper taste. Stir well to combine.
4. Place a small amount of mixture into dumpling wrappers and pinch along the edge to close. Practice your folding technique to get the perfect crimps!
5. Add dumplings to the pan and cook until the underside is crispy.
6. Then add a small amount of water to the bottom and cover with a tight-fitting lid until cooked through.
ALSO READ | Manhattan bakery has ties to 2 local music legends
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a News Tip