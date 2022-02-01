Food at the heart of Lunar New Year celebration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10317024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SF's dim sum staple Hong Kong Lounge shares their luckiest menu options for prosperity this Lunar New Year.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Millions around the world will be celebrating the Lunar New Year with family and friends, a tradition where food plays a significant role.The heart of any Lunar New Year party is of course the food. Not just lots of it, but fancy, meaningful dishes to herald the Year of the TigerEyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang went to Dim Sum Palace in Chinatown to learn about the symbolism behind some of the more famous dishes.Manager Fiona Tian says that if you eat pigs' feet, "you'll get money as easy as waving a hand."One bowl, chock full of seafood delicacies is all about family togetherness happiness.Lucy Yang was told this started in poor villages where everyone would throw something into the communal pot.Today, a bowl runs several hundred dollars, but it can feed a large partyWhether you cook at home or eat out in a restaurant, there are certain foods you want to include in your celebration.In Cantonese, lettuce means, make money.It's symbolic of a fresh year, health and wealth. Once the topping is poured; everyone tosses with chopsticks. It's definitely a party affair.Best advice, don't wear tight clothes to a Chinese banquet and enjoy the feast.----------