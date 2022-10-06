Gunmen steal 4 luxury vehicles from Manhattan parking garage

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Brazen robbers made off with several luxury cars early Thursday morning in Tribeca.
Police say four gunmen burst into the SP+ parking garage at 270 Greenwich Street around 4 a.m.
Authorities say they entered parked and unattended vehicles inside the garage that had their respective keys left in the ignition.
One of the suspects held a parking attendant at gunpoint while the cars were being stolen.
They made off northbound on West Street with two Audi sedans, a BMW X5 SUV and a Range Rover.
The parking attendant was not injured.
The cars have not been recovered.
