Gunmen steal 4 luxury vehicles from Manhattan parking garage

Police say one of the suspects held a parking attendant at gunpoint while the others searched for keys to the cars.

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Brazen robbers made off with several luxury cars early Thursday morning in Tribeca.

Police say four gunmen burst into the SP+ parking garage at 270 Greenwich Street around 4 a.m.

Authorities say they entered parked and unattended vehicles inside the garage that had their respective keys left in the ignition.

One of the suspects held a parking attendant at gunpoint while the cars were being stolen.

They made off northbound on West Street with two Audi sedans, a BMW X5 SUV and a Range Rover.

The parking attendant was not injured.

The cars have not been recovered.

