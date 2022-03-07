localish

Dessert shop makes New Orleans-inspired sweets

EMBED <>More Videos

Dessert shop makes New Orleans-inspired sweets

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A dessert shop brings the taste of New Orleans to Long Beach, California. Mabel's Pralines specializes in pecan pralines and banana pudding cakes and treats, all of which stem from family recipes.

"I always get a really good response of all the years I've been in business," said Saundra Christmas, owner of Mabel's Pralines.

"You know you're eating a banana pudding when you eat hers," said Marty Green, a resident of Long Beach. "And of course, it takes anybody back to New Orleans."

Christmas learned to make pralines from her mother, Mabel.

"Our recipes been handed down through many generations. I'm originally from Louisiana," said Christmas. "In Baton Rouge, we didn't call them pralines, we call them pecan candy."

Both the praline sweets and the banana pudding cakes have been well received by the community.

"I used to get her products at some of the festivals around town," said Green. "If you've been to New Orleans. Hey, you you're home when you come here."

mabelpralines.com
facebook.com/MabelsGourmet
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countykabcdessertscakelocalish
LOCALISH
Dessert shop makes New Orleans-inspired sweets
Winery Terra Nonno is a family-affair born during the pandemic
1st openly transgender NYPD detective shares his story
Uncle Bobbie's Books & Coffee promotes Black education, activism
TOP STORIES
1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment
18-year-old critically wounded trying to evade traffic stop: NYPD
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Mom, daughter found stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment
NYC lifts COVID vaccine and mask mandates Monday
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Cuomo rips 'cancel culture' in 1st speech since resignation
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Unseasonably Warm
2 female passengers, driver ID'd in fiery fatal FDR Drive crash
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
Gas prices in Tri-State area above $4 a gallon
New Jersey lifts school mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News