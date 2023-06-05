Fourth of July in NYC: Macy's fireworks return to East River

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks return to the East River on Tuesday, July 4.

Macy's will start its signature pyrotechnic salute around 9:25 p.m. on Independence Day and will feature an array of dazzling shells and effects that will captivate spectators in NYC and on TV from sea to shining sea.

This year's show will launch 60,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 26th and E. 40th Streets along the East River, with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.

The 25-minute extravaganza is synchronized to a spectacular score.

"This year's Macy's Fireworks celebration will be nothing short of showstopping," said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. "Millions of spectators come together every year to witness the spectacular performance along the East River and we are ready to deliver a high-flying, jaw-dropping fireworks display that will fill the night sky with color, light, shapes, and thunderous sound. Paired with a score featuring American classics, this year's celebration will honor trailblazers that have forged our past, present, and future."

This year, look for a signature moment featuring "The Best" by Tina Turner as thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.

On July 4th, the Macy's Fireworks can be viewed in any area with an unobstructed view of the skyline above the East River in Midtown or from the comforts of home. Official viewing locations, overseen and managed by the NYPD, will be announced at a future date for portions of the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens waterfronts.

