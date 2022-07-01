localish

Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art

PHILADELPHIA -- Julie Nolan is an art therapist at Jefferson Health Magee, a Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia that helps people recovering from traumatic injuries.

Knowing that the patients spend a lot of time on their backs for therapy, Nolan had the idea to start painting ceiling tiles with inspirational messages so patients had something bright and encouraging to look at while doing their exercises.


The "Look Up! Project" allows the patients to work together on the masterpieces together.

It gives them something fun to do while also improving their motor skills and cognition through art therapy.


The hospital is now filled with brightly colored, inspirational ceiling tiles, thanks to the project!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Beloved bus driver receives tearful farewell celebration
Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art
Run For Love 5K raises $30,000 for local LGBT center
Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges
TOP STORIES
9 people shot, including 1 teen, in Newark
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside NYCHA complex
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
Woman, 86, recognized as longest-serving flight attendant
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
Victim's sister speaks out on Queens triple murder mystery
Plane crashes into CT river; 2 people, dog rescued
Show More
AccuWeather: Very hot and humid
Cruise ship hits iceberg in Alaska, returns to Seattle for repairs
Bus driver retires after 4-decades with Liberty Lines Transit
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News