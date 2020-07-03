coronavirus connecticut

Reopen Connecticut: Federal lawsuit filed to allow mail-in voting for November election

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed to make mail-in voting for the November election available to all eligible voters in Connecticut.

An executive order signed by Governor Ned Lamont currently allows all eligible voters to use absentee ballots in the August 11th primary.

But the public health emergency in Connecticut officially expires in September, well before the general election on November 3rd.

Meanwhile, Gov. Lamont plans to make a decision next week about whether to allow bars to reopen in Connecticut in late July.

Right now he says he's leaning against it.

