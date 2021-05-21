Traffic

2 dead after BMW slams into back of truck on Major Deegan Expressway

EMBED <>More Videos

Man, woman in BMW killed in Deegan Expressway crash

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were killed when a BMW slammed into the rear of a tractor trailer on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.

A man and a woman were in the vehicle that crashed into a Whole Foods truck on the southbound expressway near Heath Avenue, just after midnight.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw Video: A man and a woman were killed when their BMW slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer.



The occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and was being interviewed by police.



Southbound lanes have been closed for hours and traffic is being diverted off at West 230th Street.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

ALSO READ | 14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

A teenager walked into a restaurant in Jersey City on Wednesday afternoon with a newborn, handed the baby to a customer and then left.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybronxuniversity heightstraffic fatalitiesnypdtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News