Thousands march for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Brooklyn, Jersey City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thousands came together Sunday morning to march to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk kicked off in Brooklyn and Jersey City.

The walk started from the Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn and Liberty State Park in Jersey City at 8 a.m.

Events take place in more than 150 communities nationwide.

Experts say one in eight women will battle breast cancer in their lifetime.

It has become the most diagnosed cancer in the world.

More than 287,000 women have been diagnosed, including 17,800 women in New York and 8,410 new cases in New Jersey.

You can learn more about Making Strides by visiting their website.

