Malcolm X's daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in Brooklyn home

By Eyewitness News
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn home Monday, according to police.

Authorities say the 56-year-old Shabazz was found just after 4 p.m. inside of her Midwood home on East 28th Street by her daughter.

The death does not appear suspicious, and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said she had been ill for some time.

"At this point in time, working with other authorities, the medical examiner, and speaking to the family, she had been ill for a period of time," he told PIX. "And at this point, nothing appears suspicious."

Police are "absolutely not" looking for a suspect, he added.

Family members told first responders that she had possibly experienced food poisoning earlier in the day.

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., took to Twitter saying, "I'm deeply saddened by the death of Malikah Shabazz."

Shabazz's death comes just days after two men were exonerated in the 1965 assassination of her civil rights icon father, after a nearly two-year-long re-investigation.

Muhammad Aziz, now 83 and previously known as Norman Butler, spent 22 years in prison before he was paroled in 1985.
N.J. Burkett reports on the exoneration nearly 57 years after the conviction of two men in the assassination of Malcolm X.


A co-defendant who also maintained his innocence, Khalil Islam, died in 2009.

The NYPD says 24-year-old Elisah Spencer of Brooklyn ran at WWE star Seth Rollins and tackled him during a live broadcast of the WWE Raw television show at Barclays Center.



